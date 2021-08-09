Former Shipt Exec Joins On-Demand Labor Platform Hyer

Hyer, an on-demand labor app powering the gig economy has hired onetime Shipt executive Dan DelGiudice as its VP of business development. In his new role, DelGiudice will lead Hyer's business development efforts and expand all aspects of the company's partnership strategy, directly engaging with customers and translating the company's business objectives into sales strategies that drive top-line growth.

“As Hyer rapidly expands into new markets, DelGiudice will be a significant addition to our team,” said Dave Dempsey, founder and CEO of Grosse Pointe, Mich.-based Hyer. “His industry experience, coupled with his focus on customer relationships, will be essential as we continue to reinvent how work gets done.”

DelGiudice’s most recent role was VP of business development for on-demand delivery service Shipt. In that position, he led all new partnership acquisition and revenue across the retail and CPG industries, expanding Shipt’s footprint through national and local partnerships. DelGiudice has spent more than 15 years in the retail/e-commerce/startup space in partner-facing roles with such companies as Anheuser-Busch and Amazon.

“Hyer is disrupting the labor landscape by giving people the flexibility they want, all while providing businesses with on-demand help,” noted DelGiudice. “I’m thrilled to start this new chapter with Hyer — it’s an enormous opportunity to build the future of how people collectively work.”

Launched in 2019, Hyer connects people to opportunities and businesses to workers in real time, and has expanded its footprint across retailers in 10 states.

Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and an app, Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. The company is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations.