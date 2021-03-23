Bob’s Red Mill Instant Oatmeal Packets

Building on the success of its popular Oatmeal Cups and line of hot cereals, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods has introduced gluten free, single-serve Instant Oatmeal Packets in three flavors: Brown Sugar & Maple, Apple Pieces & Cinnamon, and Classic. Offering a cleaner nutritional panel and lower sugar content than its counterparts, the brand’s latest line aims to satisfy consumer demand for nutritious breakfast options, whether at home or on the go. Featuring Bob’s whole grain non-GMO oats blended with flaxseed meal, the just-add-water, ready-in-minutes packets contain fiber, protein and omega-3s. A box of eight 1.23-ounce packets retails for a suggested $4.99.