Blue Diamond Growers Promotes 2 to New Leadership Roles

Blue Diamond Growers has broadened the responsibilities of CFO Dean LaVallee, who will now also serve as COO of the grower-owned almond cooperative. In this dual role, he will oversee the finance, global ingredients and information technology functions, and report to president and CEO Mark Jansen.
LaVallee joined the Sacramento, Calif.-based Blue Diamond Growers in 2011. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions at Kraft Foods, Inc., including VP of finance transformation, VP of finance for international manufacturing and VP of dairy procurement, among other roles.
“We are so pleased to expand Dean’s responsibilities to include that of chief operating officer,” said Jansen. “His strategic and proven leadership over the last decade within our organization has established a crucial foundation for Blue Diamond’s success in ensuring maximum returns to our grower-owners. In his new role, Dean will bring together the needed infrastructure, technology and resources for our continued growth and prosperity.”