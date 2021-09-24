Blue Diamond Growers Promotes 2 to New Leadership Roles

Blue Diamond Growers has broadened the responsibilities of CFO Dean LaVallee, who will now also serve as COO of the grower-owned almond cooperative. In this dual role, he will oversee the finance, global ingredients and information technology functions, and report to president and CEO Mark Jansen.

LaVallee joined the Sacramento, Calif.-based Blue Diamond Growers in 2011. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions at Kraft Foods, Inc., including VP of finance transformation, VP of finance for international manufacturing and VP of dairy procurement, among other roles.