A cooperative representing more than 3,000 of California almond growers, Blue Diamond Growers has brought the heat for its line of Blue Diamond Xtremes almonds. The line is available in three super-hot flavors -- Cayenne Pepper (hot ), Ghost Pepper (hotter) and Carolina Reaper (hottest) -- and made with real peppers to impart authentic spice. Each serving contains 6 grams of plant protein and is an excellent source of antioxidant vitamin E and a good source of magnesium. A 6-ounce can retails for a suggested $3.49. Blue Diamond Xtremes are currently available at select retailers, and will expand online and in stores nationwide beginning in June.