Farm Rich has added three bold offerings to its frozen snack lineup. The quick and easy snack options offer sweet, savory and spicy flavors to satisfy everyone’s cravings. Ready after just a few minutes in an oven, air-fryer, toaster oven or microwave, the latest additions are Buffalo Style Chicken Roll-Ups (12 ounces), featuring savory buffalo-style chicken, melty cheese and a kick of Frank's RedHot sauce, rolled in a crispy flour tortilla, with 9 grams of protein per serving; Italian Sausage Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (14 ounces), a variation of the brand’s famous Mozzarella Stick, with savory Italian sausage, gooey cheese and seasoned breading, containing 12 grams of protein per serving; and chocolate Brownie Bites (12 ounces), rich, fudgy brownie bites coated with chocolatey crumbs. A box of any of these snacks retails for a suggested $5.86.