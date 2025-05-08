Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is releasing its European-inspired PILS in an innovative package format: an 8-pack of 8.4-ounce “proper pilsner cans.” The size evokes the European tradition of a premium pilsner drinking experience. Printed on each can is a quote from Brian Grossman, chief brewer and second-generation brewery owner at Sierra Nevada, that explains the meaning behind the can size: “I’ve enjoyed beers all over the world, but there’s something special about a proper pilsner at a European pub. Crisp, refreshing and served in a smaller glass to keep it at the ideal temperature and flavor — it’s how PILS is meant to be enjoyed.” The cans will launch in select markets starting this month, with plans for a nationwide rollout early next year. The suggested retail price per 8-pack is $12.99. PILS launched in draft-only format in select markets this past April, offering a well-balanced beer with bright citrusy, floral flavors and aromas, rounded out by a touch of sweet malt character. It’s 4.7% ABV and 25 IBU, with a crystal-clear golden straw color in the glass. According to Sierra Nevada, PILS is an ideal option for premium food pairings, while the 8-pack is perfect for sharing at dinner parties and gatherings.