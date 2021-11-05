Blue Diamond Almond Flour Baking Mixes and Tasty Little Cup

Grower-owned cooperative Blue Diamond Growers’ latest products are Baking Mixes and Tasty Little Cup, created to meet consumer demand for better-for-you options in the baking aisle. Both feature almond flour as the main ingredient. Suitable for everyday or special-occasion baking, Blue Diamond’s gluten-free Baking Mixes contain 10 or fewer ingredients; are dairy-free, kosher certified and non-GMO project verified; and come in four versatile flavors: Brownie, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Yellow Cake. Individually packaged Tasty Little Cup mug cakes are gluten- and dairy-free, as well as kosher certified and non-GMO project verified, and come in four varieties: Molten Chocolate Cake, Brownie with Diced Almonds, Chocolate Cake and Confetti Cake Consumers can prepare the convenient item by adding water to the cup and microwaving it for 60 seconds. The suggested retail price for the Baking Mixes is $6.99 per box ranging in size from 10 ounces to 13.1 ounces, while the Tasty Little Cup line goes for $2.50 per cup ranging in size from 1.69 ounces to 2.5 ounces.