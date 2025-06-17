Better-for-you frozen food brand Dr. Praeger’s is remaking the frozen pizza snack segment with the introduction of Pizza Stars, a cleaner, veggie-forward alternative to traditional options. Building on the success of its popular Littles product line, which has helped families incorporate more vegetables into their diets, Dr. Praeger’s has expanded its snacking portfolio to appeal to consumers of all ages with a cheesy, wholesome pizza bite. Made with real vegetables such as cauliflower, zucchini, navy beans and onions as the first ingredient, blended with real mozzarella cheese, tomato paste, whole grain oats and simple seasonings, Pizza Stars contain 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, but only 170 calories, per serving. Along with Pizza Stars, Dr. Praeger’s has introduced three more veggie-packed snacks: Taco Stars, featuring black beans, corn, red peppers, and mild taco seasoning in a star-shaped snack bite; Ranch Crunchy Veggie Fries, featuring 10 vegetables and seasoned with zesty ranch dressing; and Broccoli Cheddar Cheesy Bites, a blend of real cheddar cheese and broccoli in a crispy bite-sized form that’s perfect for dipping, sharing or enjoying solo. The products are available at Target, Whole Foods Market, FreshDirect, Kroger and Albertsons. At Target, shoppers can find Pizza Stars, Taco Stars and Ranch Crunchy Veggie Fries, while Whole Foods Market offers Pizza Stars and Broccoli Cheddar Cheesy Bites, FreshDirect has Pizza Stars and Taco Stars, Kroger carries Pizza Stars and Taco Stars, and Albertsons sells Pizza Stars, Taco Stars and Ranch Crunchy Veggie Fries. The suggested retail price for a 9-ounce package of any of the four snacks is $5.99.