The latest offering from seventh-generation family-owned Italian premium pasta company Pasta Rummo is Maxima — a two-ingredient al dente pasta with a hearty 21 grams of protein per serving. Rummo previewed Maxima at Natural Products Expo West this past March and is rolling it out to Sprouts Farmers Market shelves nationwide this month. Containing more protein than most high-protein pastas, which typically offer around 17 grams per serving, Maxima is made with organic durum wheat semolina and organic yellow peas, using Rummo’s signature Lenta Lavorazione method for a perfect al dente texture and sauce-clinging roughness. Further, the pasta boasts a clean, sweet wheat flavor, with no compromise on taste or quality. The suggested retail price range is $5.49-$5.99 per 14.1-ounce package of Elbows, Fusilli (spirals), Linguine, Penne Rigate, Rigatoni or Spaghetti.