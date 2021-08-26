Hungryroot Fills Top Roles to Aid Growth

Retcho will be responsible for creating differentiation for Hungryroot’s personal-grocery brand and connecting it to consumers, while driving growth via marketing efforts and strategic partnerships. Retcho brings more than 20 years of experience to her latest role. At Kayak, she led an international team, overseeing all aspects of marketing, through six straight years of growth that included an IPO and a subsequent acquisition by Booking Holdings. Prior to Kayak, Retcho worked in management positions at ad agencies such as TBWA Chiat Day and McCann Erickson.
Along with the new hires, Hungryroot recently promoted two existing employees to its c-suite team. Dave Kong, who has been with the company since its inception, became chief technology officer, in which capacity he will lead the charge in optimizing its AI-enabled platform and proprietary algorithm further, based on customer preference, recipe variety and inventory stock. Kong’s computer science and engineering experience includes stints at Groupon, Savored and Microsoft. Luke Vaccaro, who earlier worked at Amazon and General Electric, became COO, in which role he will continue to oversee Hungryroot’s manufacturing, supply chain, sourcing and customer care functions. Under Vaccaro’s leadership, the company is poised to increase its number of grocery products by 60% through the end of 2021, and plans to open a fourth fulfilment center in 2022.
“All four of these key executives bring extensive experience and a proven track record of taking fast-growing consumer tech companies to the next level in each of their respective functions,” said McKean. “We’re thrilled to expand our leadership team and leverage their collective expertise to help propel Hungryroot through its next phase of growth.”
Having launched in 2015 as a better-for-you food brand, Hungryroot has evolved into a service offering predictive, personalized grocery delivery. As well as offering a range of brands, the company continues to develop its own line of innovative healthy products.