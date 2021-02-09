P&G Announces Leadership Changes

Leading consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) is bolstering its North American leadership team. Company and industry veteran Monica Turner has been promoted to president of P&G North America from her most recent role as president of North American sales. She replaces the departing Carolyn Tastad, who will serve as P&G's new CEO of health care.

Turner, who first joined P&G as a sales representative in 1987, ascended that division to lead category and market growth and value creation in collaboration with the company’s retail partners. In her position as president, she will spearhead efforts to serve customers, external stakeholders and consumers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.