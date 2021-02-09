Advertisement
P&G Announces Leadership Changes

Major CPG company names new North American president and SVP of sales
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Monica Turner

Leading consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) is bolstering its North American leadership team. Company and industry veteran Monica Turner has been promoted to president of P&G North America from her most recent role as president of North American sales. She replaces the departing Carolyn Tastad, who will serve as P&G's new CEO of health care.

Turner, who first joined P&G as a sales representative in 1987, ascended that division to lead category and market growth and value creation in collaboration with the company’s retail partners. In her position as president, she will spearhead efforts to serve customers, external stakeholders and consumers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

“Monica has played a critical role in P&G’s impressive growth in North America over the past several years,” said David Taylor, chairman, president and CEO of Cincinnati-based P&G. “Her deep understanding of the business and organization, breadth of expertise across categories and business models, and winning track record make her well positioned to continue our strong success in this important market.”

Maisha Webster

Filling Turner’s newly-vacated sales role is Maisha Webster, tapped as SVP and head of sales for P&G’s North American region. Webster is also a longtime P&G employee, first joining the company in 1997 and most recently generating notable growth for the company’s drug channel business as SVP for Walgreens and P&G’s U.S. drug customers.

P&G released its annual report last month, revealing fiscal year 2021 net sales of $76.1 billion, a 7% increase over 2020. The company also reported organic sales growth of 6%.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The drug store chain operates more than 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving about 8 million customers daily. Walgreens is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

