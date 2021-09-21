Organic Trade Association Hires New Director of Public Affairs

The Organic Trade Association has named a new director of public affairs to replace its outgoing director of media relations Maggie McNeil, who is retiring on Sept. 30. Reana Kovalcik will take over the communications responsibilities at the Organic Trade Association, a Washington, D.C.-based membership association for organic agriculture and products in North America.

Kovalcik is well suited for the role that encompasses messaging, media and public affairs. Prior to joining the Organic Trade Association, she served as a communications advisor for American Forests. Other related experience includes a position as associate director of communications for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition.

She earned a Master of Science degree in urban policy analysis and management from New School University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in public policy and urban studies from DePaul University. Kovalcik volunteers for a community pantry and founded the Share a Seed Project, an initiative to encourage people to grow and connect with the land and local food systems.