Fresh Thyme Market Names Store Director for New Missouri Location

Fresh Thyme Market, a full-service specialty retailer with stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, has named Jane Wilcox the director of the new store opening at City Foundry in St. Louis, Mo., later this year. Further details on the grand opening are coming this fall.

Wilcox will lead the Fresh Thyme Market Foundry store with more than 30 years of grocery experience under her belt. She's also a military veteran, having previously served several years in the U.S. Navy. Wilcox's grocery experience ranges from customer service and associate-level work to store management, culture shaping, and diversity, equity and inclusion from the corporate level. She will oversee the new Foundry store's operations and also be a key player in community partnerships and customer engagement at the new-concept store, which focuses on offering its customers local, artisan products at affordable prices.

"I started my career as a bagger and worked my way through the ranks until I reached my goal of being a store director," Wilcox said. "I am extremely excited to bring my unrelenting passion for customer service, community engagement and teammate development to the new Fresh Thyme Market Foundry Store."

Wilcox is now hiring for leadership roles in preparation for The Fresh Thyme Market Foundry's opening. For more information, visit jobs.freshthyme.com.

Fresh Thyme Market is focused on fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings at affordable prices and will be sourcing local products for this concept store through its recently revealed partnership with RangeMe, an ECRM company based in San Francisco. The retail grocer believes this effort will strengthen its commitment to fostering relationships within the St. Louis community.

Fresh Thyme Market has 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.