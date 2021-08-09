Rite Aid Subsidiary Hires Pharmacy Pro as COO

Elixir, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rite Aid, has hired veteran health care and pharmacy executive Lance Neill as COO. Neill was most recently VP of network development and contracting for Centene’s portfolio of managed care products, representing $32 billion in annual pharmacy spend. Prior to that, he held multiple senior leadership roles with such major health care brands as Diplomat Pharmacy and Walmart.

Based in Twinsburg, Ohio, Elixir is a pharmacy services provider offering pharmacy benefit management, Medicare-approved prescription drug plans, mail and specialty pharmacy solutions, and prescription discount programs. Through Elixir, Rite Aid is able to provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide.

“Elixir is a critical component of Rite Aid’s growth strategy, and we are doubling down on our investment to position the company as a market leader. Lance is a seasoned and trusted industry executive who consistently delivers results,” said Heyward Donigan, president and CEO of Rite Aid. “He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Elixir, with a laser focus on operational excellence. In the months to come, I will work closely with Lance and the rest of the Elixir executive team to continue our march forward."

Neill will oversee Elixer's core operational functions, including Elixir Insurance. He will also be responsible for Elixir’s strategy development, ensuring that the company remains positioned for continued innovation and growth.

“Elixir’s opportunities have never been more compelling,” said Neill. "It is clear that regional health plans and mid-market employers are looking for a more surefooted approach to managing pharmacy spend and driving better health outcomes. And it is clear that as part of the Rite Aid enterprise, Elixir offers significant differentiation in target markets. I am excited to join a purpose-driven company that is committed to helping people achieve whole health for life."

Meanwhile, Rite Aid is in the process of overhauling its price, promotion and loyalty programs by partnering with customer data science provider dunnhumby. Rite Aid and dunnhumby are employing customer data models and consumer-led insights to optimize these investments to boost customer value perception digitally across the retailer’s footprint. As part of this undertaking, Rite Aid’s loyalty program will be completely reimagined to offer improved value for customers.

With more than 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.