Rite Aid Overhauling Price, Promotion and Loyalty Programs

Rite Aid has chosen customer data science provider dunnhumby as its strategic partner to update the drug store chain’s price, promotion and loyalty programs. Rite Aid and dunnhumby are employing customer data models and consumer-led insights to optimize these investments to boost customer value perception digitally across the retailer’s footprint. As part of this undertaking, Rite Aid’s loyalty program will be completely reimagined to offer improved value for customers.

“Enhancing the customer experience is key to our RxEvolution strategy and to meeting our growth-target consumers’ needs,” noted Erik Keptner, Rite Aid’s chief marketing and merchandising officer. “Our goal is to improve our value proposition with prices, promotions and a loyalty program that are meaningful and relevant to them. After an extensive process to review potential partners for this initiative, we chose dunnhumby because of the company’s proven experience in helping to improve value perception. The dunnhumby team’s expert data science capabilities and customer-first orientation ensure a natural fit with Rite Aid. We look forward to working with dunnhumby to revamp these programs and help our customers get beyond healthy to thriving.”

“Rite Aid has a storied history of providing health products and services, and we’re excited to help the company enhance its pricing, promotions and loyalty program,” said Grant Steadman, president of North America at dunnhumby in Chicago. “We believe these are key areas for retail pharmacies to get right in order to meet and anticipate customers’ evolving needs.”

London-based dunnhumby employs nearly 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas working for brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble and Metro.

With more than 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer, operating more than 255 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, is No. 18 on The PG 100.