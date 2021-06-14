Rite Aid Announces Chief Retail Officer

After joining Rite Aid as EVP of retail last year, Andre Persaud is being promoted to chief retail officer. In his new role, Persaud will spearhead the rollout of the company’s RxEvolution strategy for a revitalized retail experience.

“Andre has not only proven an effective leader for our retail organization, but also provides a strategic and steady leadership voice in times of crisis and change,” said Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid’s president and CEO. “During a challenging year, Andre led the development and implementation of new, elevated operations brand standards that align the in-store customer experience with our whole health focus.”

Persaud will also continue his responsibilities overseeing the company’s inventory and supply chain management, field team management, store operations, asset protection and facility maintenance and repairs. During the COVID pandemic, he managed the protocols and procedures to keep shoppers and associates safe.

The senior executive brings a strong skill set to his role, given his background in both pharmacy and retail. Persaud earned a bachelor of pharmacy degree and an MBA from the State University of New York at Buffalo and has more than 25 years of experience in the retail industry across various channels and formats. He won a 2021 Leadership Excellence Award from the National Diversity Council and has served on the board of directors for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores and as a board advisor for Profitect, an AI and prescriptive analytics company.

With more than 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.