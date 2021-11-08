CVS Enters the Future of Digital Health

Helping overcome health access barriers across the nation, CVS Health has introduced an innovative health care solution, Aetna Virtual Primary Care. Available for self-funded employers, the new solution reimagines the primary care experience and makes it easier for people to get health services virtually and in person.

"The future of digital health solutions is rapidly unfolding," said Dan Finke, EVP of CVS Health and president of Aetna, a CVS Health company. "Aetna Virtual Primary Care is a first-of-its-kind health care solution that provides a simple, affordable, convenient way for eligible members to receive quality primary care from a physician-led care team that knows them and is accessible from virtually anywhere."

With the Aetna Virtual Primary Care benefit, members have access to:

A diverse panel of board-certified physicians and coordinated care from a consistent team of specialists, based on their health needs.

A continuous relationship with a virtual care physician, beginning from the first 30- to 45-minute comprehensive primary care visit and extending to every visit thereafter.

Timely primary care appointments.

$0 co-pay for virtual primary care visits and select in-person services at MinuteClinic and CVS HealthHUB locations .

In-depth preventive care with biometric screenings and support for managing chronic health issues, all built on a personalized care plan.

A virtual nurse care team through unlimited in-app text or phone for pre- during- and post-visit support, including navigation to in-person local providers as well as labs and testing.

In-person visits with in-network health care providers, with no referral requirements.

Existing Aetna virtual care offerings such as mental health counseling, dermatology services and 24/7 urgent care.

This new care experience is powered by Teladoc Health's longitudinal, physician-led care team model.

"Aetna Virtual Primary Care gives our members the power of choice and convenience, making it easier for people to get and stay healthy, even when balancing the demands of work and life," said Finke. "This, coupled with access to in-person visits with providers in our network, including MinuteClinic and HealthHUB locations, provides the flexibility needed for better health outcomes."

CVS released its Transform Health 2030 goals a few months ago. The strategy is guided by four priority areas: Healthy People, Healthy Business, Healthy Community and Healthy Planet. Within the Healthy People pillar, which outlines the ways that CVS Health helps people on their path to better health across all touchpoints, the new goal is to facilitate 65 billion health care interactions by 2030.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in in North America.