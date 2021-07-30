CVS Opens Workforce Innovation and Talent Center in Pittsburgh

In an effort to provide easier access to employment opportunities, CVS Health has opened its newest Workforce Innovation and Talent Center in Pittsburgh at Ebenezer Baptist Church. This location builds on the retailer’s successful faith-based and community partnerships to provide employment services and training to underserved populations, including individuals with disabilities, mature workers, youth and veterans.

“When people have access to employment opportunities, it puts them in a better position to focus on their health,” said David Casey, SVP and chief diversity officer at CVS Health. “By working with Ebenezer Baptist Church, we aim to take a more personalized approach to break down employment barriers and provide each participant the tools they need to be successful in the workplace – and more importantly, in life.”

In addition to the latest Pittsburgh location, the company operates Workforce Development and Training Centers in Cleveland, Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

The new Workforce Development and Training Center is located at 2001 Wylie Avenue. The center will offer training for individuals seeking employment as pharmacy technicians, customer service associates, call center associates and retail associates. A simulated retail store will offer hands-on job training. The center will also have a fully functional restaurant where participants can get on-site job training in restaurant services. Individuals who complete the program qualify to apply for a position at CVS Health.

CVS Health and Ebenezer Baptist Church are also focused on addressing the community's broader needs, like food insecurity and access to health care. The center will offer on-site supportive services to help participants succeed outside the workforce, including a health clinic, a food pantry, day care facilities, after-school programs and transportation assistance.

“On behalf of the city of Pittsburgh, I would like to thank CVS Health and the Ebenezer Baptist Church for working together to bring the Workforce Innovation and Talent Center to the Hill District," said Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto. “We hope that this will serve as a model throughout the city for forging partnerships within our communities to create equitable, holistic, people-centered opportunities and break down employment barriers both in workforce training and additional support services.”

CVS Health recently released its Transform Health 2030 goals that detail how the retailer plans to amplify its positive impact on the communities it serves. Paired with the goals was the release of its 14th annual corporate social responsibility report, which highlighted the company's strategy for advancing employee, community and public policy initiatives that address inequity and injustice faced by Black communities and other disenfranchised populations.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in in North America.