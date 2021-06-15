CVS Updates – and Speeds Up – Rewards Program

Based on customer feedback, CVS Pharmacy is revamping its ExtraCare loyalty program for the first time in 20 years. The changes, to be rolled out in July, allow the program’s 74 million enrolled members to access rewards quicker and easier.

Instead of being doled out quarterly, the 2%-back rewards will show up right after a transaction, visible on the CVS app, website and on digital and paper receipts. Users can apply the rewards on the next shopping trip or save them to spend later, within 90 days.

In another addition, customers will receive a new benefit for their birthday. Loyalty program users who share their birthday information can get $3 in extra rewards during their birthday month to be redeemed in the purchase of their own gift.

The launch of the enhanced loyalty program will be accompanied by a promotion through which app users can access a free gift each week starting in late June and throughout the month of July. The gifts include health and beauty products as well as food items.

"We've evolved our ExtraCare program following an in-depth assessment that revealed what members love most about the program," said Michele Driscoll, VP, customer engagement, loyalty and personalization "They appreciate the value their membership provides, and they told us they want more flexibility in how they access and use their rewards."

