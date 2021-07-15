Top Kroger and CVS Execs Join RILA Board
The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) welcomed three new leaders to its Board of Directors during the group’s semi-annual meeting on July 14, ahead of the Retail CEO Policy Summit.
The new members include Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co.; Neela Montgomery, EVP, CVS Health and president, CVS Pharmacy; and Erik Nordstrom, CEO, Nordstrom.
“The RILA board of directors is comprised of retail’s most innovative leaders and problem solvers who share a commitment to advancing the priorities of the industry and addressing pressing needs of employees and customers. We are pleased to welcome Rodney, Neela and Erik to this terrific group,” said Brian Dodge, president of Washington, D.C.-based RILA. “Their contributions will be extraordinarily valuable as we work together to support the retail industry and the communities we serve.”
Board Chair Mary Dillon, executive chair of Bolingbrook, Ill.-based Ulta Beauty, noted that RILA has a unique ability to bring retail industry leaders together to navigate complex challenges, such as those brought on by the pandemic.
“The expertise the new directors bring to the board will strengthen RILA’s ability to exceptionally serve its members as the industry continues to evolve and tackle the challenges on the horizon,” Dillon said.
Other members of the RILA board are:
- Mary Dillon, Executive Chair, Ulta Beauty (Chair)
- Todd Vasos, CEO, Dollar General (Vice Chairman)
- Richard Johnson, chairman, president and CEO, Foot Locker (Treasurer)
- Alexander Gourlay, Co-COO, Walgreens Boot Alliance and President, Walgreen Co. (Secretary)
- Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO, Target, (Immediate Past Chairman)
- Corie Barry, CEO, Best Buy
- Chip Bergh, President and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.
- Dagmar Boggs, Chief Retail Sales and Bottler Operations Officer, The Coca-Cola Co.
- Shelley Bransten, Corporate VP, Global Consumer Goods and Retail Industries, Microsoft Corp.
- Mark Breitbard, President and CEO, Global Gap Brand, Gap Inc.
- Marvin Ellison, president CEO, Lowe’s Cos.
- Michelle Gass, CEO, Kohl’s Corp.
- Joe Jensen, VP and General Manager, Retail Solutions Division, Intel Corp.
- Richard Keyes, President and CEO, Meijer
- Mark LaVigne, CEO, Energizer Holdings
- Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and President, The Home Depot
- Bob Palmer, CEO, C&S Wholesale Grocers
- Steve Rendle, chairman, president and CEO, VF Corp.
- William Rhodes, Chairman, President and CEO, AutoZone
- Karyn Schoenbart, CEO, The NPD Group
- Jill Standish, Senior Managing Director, Global Retail Consulting Practice, Accenture
- J.K. Symancyk, President and CEO, PetSmart
Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, while Walgreens is No. 5, Target is No. 6, Dollar General is No. 15, C&S is No. 16, and Meijer is No. 18.