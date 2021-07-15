Top Kroger and CVS Execs Join RILA Board

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) welcomed three new leaders to its Board of Directors during the group’s semi-annual meeting on July 14, ahead of the Retail CEO Policy Summit .

The new members include Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co.; Neela Montgomery, EVP, CVS Health and president, CVS Pharmacy; and Erik Nordstrom, CEO, Nordstrom.

“The RILA board of directors is comprised of retail’s most innovative leaders and problem solvers who share a commitment to advancing the priorities of the industry and addressing pressing needs of employees and customers. We are pleased to welcome Rodney, Neela and Erik to this terrific group,” said Brian Dodge, president of Washington, D.C.-based RILA . “Their contributions will be extraordinarily valuable as we work together to support the retail industry and the communities we serve.”

Board Chair Mary Dillon, executive chair of Bolingbrook, Ill.-based Ulta Beauty , noted that RILA has a unique ability to bring retail industry leaders together to navigate complex challenges, such as those brought on by the pandemic.

“The expertise the new directors bring to the board will strengthen RILA’s ability to exceptionally serve its members as the industry continues to evolve and tackle the challenges on the horizon,” Dillon said.