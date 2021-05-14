Retailers Press for Consistency on Mask Guidance

Reflecting the concerns of many of its members, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) has called for a consistent state and local government response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent lifting of mask and social-distancing recommendations for vaccinated Americans under most circumstances.

“[The] CDC announcement on masks creates ambiguity for retailers because it fails to fully align with state and local orders,” explained Lisa LaBruno, senior EVP, retail operations and innovation at Washington, D.C.-based RILA. “Retailers are reviewing the latest CDC guidance to determine if any changes should be made to their current safety protocols. While these reviews are ongoing, it is critical for customers to remember the CDC announcement is guidance, and that many state and local jurisdictions still have mask mandates in place that retailers must follow. These conflicting positions put retailers and their employees in incredibly difficult situations. We urge state and local governments to coordinate with the CDC as additional guidance is issued on the road to normalcy.”

Continued La Bruno: “Retailers will continue to prioritize the safety of their team members first, as they’ve done throughout the pandemic. We urge all retail customers and guests to follow a store’s safety protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing. Front-line workers deserve this respect. Retailers encourage customers that do not want to wear a mask to shop online or via curbside pickup offerings.”

RILA members comprise more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.