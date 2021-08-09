Gorillas Strengthens Leadership Team

Rapidly-growing last-mile delivery service Gorillas Technologies GmbH has expanded its c-suite leadership. The Berlin-based company appointed Elmar Broscheit as CFO and Adrian Frenzel as COO.

Venture capitalist Broscheit brings a record of proven growth and prescient investments in food delivery services to his new role spearheading Gorillas’ financial strategy. And before joining Gorillas, Frenzel served as CEO at Hello Fresh U.S., chief operations officer at Rocket Internet and founder of startups EatFirst and Moonfare.

In addition to the hiring of Broscheit and Frenzel, Gorillas tapped Deena Fox earlier this summer to serve as chief people officer. The executive team is led by CEO Kagan Sümer, who is focused on helping the company remain profitable as it expands its reach into nine countries and builds its roster to more than 11,000 employees.

"Gorillas' explosive growth has been driven by our mission to provide consumers instant access to essential grocery needs. As we enter a new phase of our development, we will focus on building a scalable and robust business infrastructure to support our existing operations and boost our market penetration,” Sümer remarked.

Gorillas' growth has indeed been notable. The company, which delivers a shopper's goods to the desire location in just 10 minutes, has scored more than $290 million in Series B funding. In a growing field of competitors, the startup's model is unique, in both its ultra-fast delivery and the fact that that it employs all of its riders instead of working with them on a gig basis. In the United States, Gorillas began on-demand grocery delivery service in the New York City area last May.

Based in Berlin, with U.S. offices in New York, HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal kit company. The company is No. 75 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.