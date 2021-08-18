UNFI, RangeMe Team on Sourcing Solution

Wholesaler United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) and RangeMe have expanded their relationship to enable retailers and emerging suppliers to facilitate purchase orders directly on UNFI’s Easy Options platform via RangeMe. The two companies have worked together for the past four years.

Easy Options , designed for small-to-medium-sized businesses with flexible order sizes and no frequency requirements, gives RangeMe suppliers an additional outlet to promote their products to retail buyers. In turn, UNFI suppliers will set up a profile on RangeMe to boost their brand and product visibility to a greater audience of retail buyers.

“Scale and access to the widest assortment of products are the foundation for being able to best serve customers in today’s e-commerce world,” said Tom Kraus, VP of e-commerce at UNFI. “Through RangeMe, we’ve now set up an expanded universe of discovery where our current and future customers are able to more easily purchase products that their customers demand through Easy Options.”

Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe offers an online platform that streamlines new product discovery between more than 200,000 suppliers and retailers.

“This is the latest evolution of our relationship with UNFI, and it’s focused on facilitating the prevailing way that retailers and suppliers want to do business,” noted Nicky Jackson, founder and CEO of RangeMe, an ECRM company based in San Francisco. “RangeMe empowers nearly 13,000 retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products and we’re excited to expand our work with UNFI to bring tremendous opportunity to a broader set of suppliers and retailers across the industry.”

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 47 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.