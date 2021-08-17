Wholesalers and Independent Grocers: Trusted Allies

Wholesalers serving independent food retailers are part of a vibrant ecosystem whose recent activities attest to the overall robust health of the independent grocery industry. Guided by the National Grocers Association (NGA) — recently relocated to Washington, D.C., from Arlington, Va., for greater access to the nation’s power brokers — indies are armed with a bold new agenda that includes calling on Congress and federal regulators to launch investigations into what it views as the illegal and anticompetitive business practices of the nation’s largest food retailers, particularly when it comes to rural and urban consumers, producers and businesses.

“Economic discrimination hurts customers and communities — and it’s already illegal,” NGA noted in “Buyer Power and Economic Discrimination in the Grocery Aisle: Kitchen Table Issues for American Consumers,” a document released this past March. “The antitrust laws written to prevent this conduct can no longer be ignored and must be enforced to protect local stores, consumers’ choices, and Americans’ health.”

“It’s been a challenging time for the independent grocery sector, and that didn’t start with the pandemic,” points out Gus Lebiak, president of White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale Foods. “For years, independent grocers had to compete with large chains and mass retailers, but when COVID hit, we started having to compete just to get product into stores. Usually, when there is enough supply, you’re competing for things like labor and logistics, but with COVID, we had to fight just to get our hands on products. When you look at the situation, you need to ask, were vendors being fair, or were they playing favorites with the big chains and outlets?”

Other priorities for independents, unveiled at the dawn of the Biden era, include employee tax relief, liability protection, assistance with accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for online purchases, credit card fees and the minimum wage.

This framework for action has rolled out as the sector asserts its integral role in the U.S. economy, according to NGA’s most recent economic impact study, in a clear indication that indies will remain resourceful in their quest for ever-greater success.

For his part, David Smith, president and CEO of Kansas City, Kan.-based Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), marvels that despite such issues as significantly higher operating costs over the past 18 months and finding suitable staffers, “something I’ve always admired about the independent grocer is their ability to improvise, overcome obstacles and adjust on the fly. Since their employees, their livelihood, and their family depend on them to run a successful business, they always find a way. While they are great at many things, it’s this incredible drive that sets the drumbeat of their business, and it’s powered by remarkable persistence and resilience.”

Following are profiles of several wholesalers that are, in their various ways, helping independents to keep winning on challenging playing field viewed by some as uneven.