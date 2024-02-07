Trion Industries Owner and President Passes Away

Trion Industries, a manufacturer of retail fixtures such as display and scanning hooks, shelf management systems and cooler and freezer merchandising systems, announced the death of company owner and president John S. Thalenfeld. The son of company founder David Thalenfeld passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 4 at the age of 67.

In a statement, the Wilkes-Barre, Pa.-based company underscored the loss to the organization, its team, the industry and the community. "All who knew him, his corporate endeavors, and years of involvement in community charitable efforts mourn this unfathomable loss. The corporation’s officers, management, and employees extend our deepest sympathies to the Thalenfeld family and pledge to carry on with all of John’s undertakings in his absence.”

The statement noted that there will be no changes to the management or operation of the company at this time: “John would want us to continue serving our customers and our community to the best of our abilities.”

Another comment on the company’s website echoed the continuation of the legacy: “Please keep in mind as we move forward through our grief that the Thalenfeld family is still involved with the succession of our leadership and the established management team is wholly vested in the long-term success of Trion.”

John Thalenfeld started working in the retail industry as a youngster, spending time at the family’s five-and-dime store. Later, after his father established Trion Industries, he joined the business as a packer and gained experience through roles of increasing responsibility over the years. Schooled at Wilkes College and New York University, he was appointed president and CEO in 1986. In 2021, he was named Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year by the northeastern Pennsylvania chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.