Consumer Brands Forms Search Committee to ID Next President/CEO

Stacy Papadopoulos will take the helm on an interim basis
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Consumer Brands David Chavern
Consumer Brands is seeking a successor to CEO David Chavern, who is departing the trade organization on Aug. 1.

The Consumer Brands Association has created a search committee to conduct recruiting efforts for a new president and CEO of the organization in advance of current CEO David Chavern’s Aug. 1 departure. Chavern became CEO of the trade organization in January 2023. 

Led by Freshpet Inc. CEO Billy Cyr, the committee consists of Linda Rendle, chair and CEO of The Clorox Co.; Mark Smucker, chair of the board, president and CEO of The J. M. Smucker Co.; Shane Grant, group deputy CEO Danone, CEO Americas and EVP dairy, plant-based and global sales at Danone; Phil Schaffer, corporate SVP Henkel Consumer Brands, North America at Henkel; Steve Presley, EVP and CEO, zone North America at Nestlé; Monica Turner, president, North America at The Procter & Gamble Co.; Tricia Wallwork, chair and CEO of Milo’s Tea Co.; and Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America.

“The industry’s commitment to Consumer Brands is strong,” noted Rendle, who is also chair of Arlington, Va.-based Consumer Brands and received a Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer Award from Progressive Grocer in 2021. “The organization will continue to play a critical role in advocating for the interests of one the largest and most important industries in our economy – and the association is well positioned for continued growth and impact. The incredible team currently in place will carry its momentum forward as we begin the process of identifying a new leader who is equipped to take the organization to new heights.” 

“As we embark on the search for Consumer Brands’ next president and CEO, we are committed to finding a visionary leader who will build upon the association’s continued success and membership growth,” added Cyr. “Consumer Brands is essential in helping America’s most loved and trusted brands meet consumer needs and deliver quality, safe and affordable products.”  

Consumer Brands COO and General Counsel Stacy Papadopoulos will take the helm as interim CEO, effective Aug. 2, until a successor is named.  

“This is an industry dedicated to consumers and ensuring they have the products they want and the brands they trust every day, and Consumer Brands will continue to serve as the industry’s unwavering champion,” asserted Papadopoulos. “We thank the members of the board and search committee for their support and dedication to finding our next president and CEO.” 

The search will be led by Leslie Hortum at New York-based executive search firm Spencer Stuart

