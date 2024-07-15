Consumer Brands Forms Search Committee to ID Next President/CEO
“As we embark on the search for Consumer Brands’ next president and CEO, we are committed to finding a visionary leader who will build upon the association’s continued success and membership growth,” added Cyr. “Consumer Brands is essential in helping America’s most loved and trusted brands meet consumer needs and deliver quality, safe and affordable products.”
Consumer Brands COO and General Counsel Stacy Papadopoulos will take the helm as interim CEO, effective Aug. 2, until a successor is named.
“This is an industry dedicated to consumers and ensuring they have the products they want and the brands they trust every day, and Consumer Brands will continue to serve as the industry’s unwavering champion,” asserted Papadopoulos. “We thank the members of the board and search committee for their support and dedication to finding our next president and CEO.”
The search will be led by Leslie Hortum at New York-based executive search firm Spencer Stuart.