Consumer Brands Forms Search Committee to ID Next President/CEO

The Consumer Brands Association has created a search committee to conduct recruiting efforts for a new president and CEO of the organization in advance of current CEO David Chavern’s Aug. 1 departure. Chavern became CEO of the trade organization in January 2023.

Led by Freshpet Inc. CEO Billy Cyr, the committee consists of Linda Rendle, chair and CEO of The Clorox Co.; Mark Smucker, chair of the board, president and CEO of The J. M. Smucker Co.; Shane Grant, group deputy CEO Danone, CEO Americas and EVP dairy, plant-based and global sales at Danone; Phil Schaffer, corporate SVP Henkel Consumer Brands, North America at Henkel; Steve Presley, EVP and CEO, zone North America at Nestlé; Monica Turner, president, North America at The Procter & Gamble Co.; Tricia Wallwork, chair and CEO of Milo’s Tea Co.; and Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America.

“The industry’s commitment to Consumer Brands is strong,” noted Rendle, who is also chair of Arlington, Va.-based Consumer Brands and received a Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer Award from Progressive Grocer in 2021. “The organization will continue to play a critical role in advocating for the interests of one the largest and most important industries in our economy – and the association is well positioned for continued growth and impact. The incredible team currently in place will carry its momentum forward as we begin the process of identifying a new leader who is equipped to take the organization to new heights.”