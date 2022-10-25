Consumer Brands Names Next CEO

The Consumer Brands Association has named David Chavern organization’s next president and CEO effective Jan. 3, 2023, succeeding Geoff Freeman, who left the organization in August to rejoin the U.S. Travel Association. Chavern joins Arlington, Va.-based Consumer Brands from News Media Alliance, where he is president and CEO.

“We are pleased to welcome David to Consumer Brands, an organization doing the important work of continuing to unite and champion the CPG industry,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of Minneapolis-based General Mills Inc. and chairman of the Consumer Brands board. “The board is committed to Consumer Brands’ direction and future and is looking for David to build on a strong foundation and to accelerate the great momentum we have seen in recent years.”

Following the Grocery Manufacturers Association’s comprehensive rebrand to Consumer Brands in January 2020, the association has recruited 31 consumer packaged goods (CPG) members and retained all CPG companies with more than $500 million in sales, growing organization revenue by 23%. Today, the organization represents 73 CPG companies with almost 2,000 brands from across industry sectors: cleaning, personal care, food and beverage products.

At Arlington, Va.-based News Media Alliance, Chavern headed the development of a new brand and identity, reinvigorating the association and the industry it represents. In his 30 years of executive experience, he has also held leadership roles at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and he currently serves on the boards of Transamerica Insurance and the University of Pittsburgh.

“The progress of Consumer Brands helped the search committee attract top tier talent, which we have found in David,” noted Billy Cyr, CEO of Secaucus, N.J.-based Freshpet Inc. and leader of the CEO search committee that formed this past July to identify Freeman’s successor. “Consumer Brands has become an essential partner to this consequential industry, and I’m confident with the hiring of David, the association will continue to grow our member companies’ ability to deliver the value and quality that consumers expect from our industry.”

“It is a privilege to be chosen to represent an industry that matters to every American, every day,” said Chavern. “I have watched the incredible turnaround of Consumer Brands over the last three years and am honored to carry the association into its next phase and elevate the CPG industry that I am proud to now call myself a part of.”

The Consumer Brands Association represents nearly 2,000 iconic brands. The CPG industry contributes $2 trillion to the U.S. GDP and supports more than 20 million American jobs.