Consumer Brands Names EVP of Public Affairs

The Consumer Brands Association has revealed that Rhonda Bentz will join the organization’s senior leadership team in the role of EVP of public affairs. In her new role, Bentz will have responsibility for federal and state government affairs and communications and research. Her most recent position was VP of paid media and strategic initiatives at the American Petroleum Institute (API), where she oversaw advocacy campaigns, message research and content development.

“Rhonda’s expertise leading high-impact, issues-based advocacy campaigns positions her as a strong voice for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, and I am delighted to welcome her to our team,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based Consumer Brands Association, which represents nearly 2,000 iconic brands. “I am confident that Rhonda’s dynamic approach to public affairs will make a critical difference for the organization and the industry.”

Bentz brings to her latest role more than two decades of experience working with complex advocacy issues. Before her stint at API, Bentz was president and CEO of Bentz Strategies, where she developed problem-solving strategies for corporate, trade association and coalition clients. Bentz was also formerly VP of public affairs for Visa USA and VP of issues management for APCO Worldwide. She received recognition as a Top 20 In-House Communicator from PRWeek in 2004.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent some of the nation’s top CPG brands and work with a driven and innovative team at Consumer Brands,” noted Bentz. “I look forward to supporting the industry as it navigates challenges, builds on the trust it has earned with consumers and charts a new path emerging from the pandemic.”