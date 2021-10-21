Betty Crocker, Centenarian

Brand icon Betty Crocker is hitting the century mark, and parent company General Mills is throwing a birthday party by way of a new promotion. While there may not be a real Betty Crocker to blow out candles, the Minneapolis-based CPG is celebrating the milestone with a recipe contest for home bakers.

Entrants in the “Call Me Betty Crocker” contest can win a chance to have their name and recipe featured on the brand’s hallmark red box. Many versions of Betty Crocker’s visage have appeared on that box since the character was launched in 1921, the most recent incarnation in 1996 before the current graphic spoon was added. Her legacy lives on in an “Ask Betty” feature on the brand’s website.

“Throughout the last century, Betty Crocker has been a constant source of knowledge and inspiration for home bakers everywhere. We want to celebrate those who have been inspired by Betty and encourage them to share and take pride in their recipes,” said Maria Jaramillo, business unit director for Mexican and baking. “Betty Crocker is a name synonymous with culinary expertise and on social media alone, there have been over 22,000 posts that use the hashtag #CallMeBettyCrocker. It only makes sense to celebrate this community by creating a contest that promotes their creativity and recognizes their affinity for our brand.”

The recipe contest is open through Dec. 21. Culinary enthusiasts can submit a recipe at www.callmebettycrocker.com that includes at least one eligible Better Crocker product and share a story behind the recipe and how it is used in celebrations. The grand prize winner and winners of product prize packs will be announced in January 2022.

