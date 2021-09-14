What’s Driving Bakery Sales Now

From a category perspective, one of the more intriguing aspects of the current market is the see-saw of sales between the perimeter and center store, which reflect societal trends at the time. Depending on the COVID-19 situation, consumers stayed home more, baking and enjoying ready-to-eat baked goods, or started to feel more comfortable shopping the perimeter to pick up baked goods for occasions or choosing rolls in bulk.

“The in-store bakery has been doing very well recently. It was a department that had struggled, but made a tremendous comeback. The commercial bread aisle and bakery did better than the perimeter last year, which made sense,” agrees Eric Richard, industry relations coordinator for IDDBA, noting that the dynamics have helped lift baked goods overall. “These areas are setting trends for each other. They really have a partnership where they are feeding trends that can be replicated from their perspective.”

An Inside Look

To see what trends are baked into the current marketplace, it can help to see what’s literally baked into these products. The use and emergence of various baking flours, sweeteners and inclusions provide clues to what consumers are seeking, both in goods they can take home and in ingredients they can use to make their own treats.

Those clues point to some key drivers. The groundswell of interest in health and wellness among today’s consumers is fueling growth of better-for-you baked goods and bakery ingredients. At the same time, although it’s seemingly contradictory, baked goods that can be considered indulgent are also doing well, a trend often attributed to the concurrent desire for comfort and enjoyment. The novelty factor, already important during “normal” times and elevated in an era when entertainment options are more limited, is also influencing shopper decisions. And the ongoing desire for locally made foods is affecting the bakery categories, too.

Even if there are additional shifts in consumer shopping behaviors in a still-uncertain marketplace, these trends are defined enough for manufacturers and retailers to take heed, Richard notes. “Although the way they have shopped has changed, what consumers are looking for has not,” he observes.