Meijer Slices into Digital Market for Custom Cakes

When it comes to dueling market trends of online shopping and customization, personalization in the Meijer bakery department is icing on the cake. The Michigan-based retailer is rolling out a new online cake ordering system to make entertaining easier and more relevant for shoppers.

Through this new service, customers can browse cake styles from hundreds of available designs for birthdays and other special events and design their cake with their choice of size, flavor, colors and message. Orders placed online can be picked up from the Meijer bakery within two to four days.

"With school just getting started and so many birthdays taking place in September, parents need all the help they can get, which is why we're pleased to offer this online solution," said Rochelle Bird, a cakes buyer for Meijer. "The new online ordering system allows busy parents to order a cake from the comfort of their homes with just a few days' notice and then pick it up during their pre-party shopping trip."

In addition to standard cakes, the digital ordering system can be used to design items like cupcakes, cupcake pull-part cakes, tiered cakes, scoop cakes and variety platters. The new offering will be in place before the busy holiday season, another popular time for custom cake orders.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.