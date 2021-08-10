Meijer, General Mills Call New Play with Virtual Tailgate Promotion

In the heart of tailgate season, one retailer and CPG company have teamed up to kick off a football-themed digital program for the virtual era. Michigan-based Meijer and General Mills have launched a virtual "Homegate" that brings the tailgate experience to shoppers’ smartphone devices and computer screens.

Through this online venture, created with e-commerce platform Obsess and part of General Mill’s existing Tailgate Nation program, consumers can move through different virtual spaces, including a kitchen, backyard and the tailgate area around the University of Michigan stadium, to download recipes, watch videos and test their college football knowledge. Users can browse and shop for a variety of products to get their tailgate party started, including items from Meijer and from an array of General Mills brands. In addition, special offers are available for discounts at Fanatics.com.

“Entertaining, immersive virtual stores are the future of shopping, offering brands in every category a way to engage and build strong, long-lasting relationships with their customers,” said Neha Singh, founder and CEO of New York-based Obsess. “Younger shoppers who have grown up with videogames and e-sports are especially drawn to brands and products they can interact with online in real time, but this interactive virtual tailgate and Homegate experience is one that can be enjoyed by everyone from college football fans to families and foodies.”

The Homegate experience lasts through Oct. 16.

The portfolio of brands from Minneapolis-based General Mills includes Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.