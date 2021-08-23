Heinen’s Kicks Off New Cereal With Pro Football Player

Heinen’s is making a play in the cereal aisle, teaming up with Cleveland Brown’s player Nick Chubb on a new product.

The rookie “Chubb Crunch” cereal, available exclusively to Heinen's stores, is a limited-time offering that was created in tandem with Chubb, Heinen’s and PLB Sports and Entertainment. Chubb worked closely with the Warrensville Heights, Ohio-based retailer throughout the R&D process to create a cereal that reflects his taste and character, from the product formulation to the design of the box.

“Heinen’s is thrilled to be partnering with Nick Chubb and PLB Sports & Entertainment on Chubb Crunch. Nick has become an important part of the Cleveland sports community as well as a role model on and off the field. We feel that Nick’s values align with our own values at Heinen’s, and we are honored to serve as the exclusive retailer for Chubb Crunch,” said Kim Heinen, manager of packaged goods at Heinen’s.

The pro football running back and two-time Pro Bowler says the project is meaningful to him in different ways. “I’m excited to release Chubb Crunch,” said Chubb of the cinnamon-flavored breakfast cereal that bears his name and likeliness. “It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal, especially one that benefits a cause that is close to my family.”

To his point, a portion of proceeds from the sale of Chubb Crunch will benefit the nonprofit First Candle organization, which provides support and other resources aimed at eliminating Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related infant deaths.