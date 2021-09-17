Avocados From Mexico Hopes to Score With New Football Season Promo

Avocados From Mexico is spotlighting sport from America. The Irving, Texas-based avocado brand is kicking off a new campaign tied to football season.

Citing consumer research showing that nearly half of all avocado eaters in the United States say they plan to eat avocados in some form during football games, Avocados From Mexico is launching two shopper programs that include consumer packaged goods partners and prize giveaways.

One of the programs is a pairing with Takis Snacks, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo and a producer of rolled corn tortilla chips. Also timed with Hispanic Heritage Month, this campaign includes a contest with a grand prize of a trip via a private jet to a football game of the winner’s choice, along with $10,000 worth of secondary prizes.

Another part of the brand’s marketing playbook is a “Guac the Tailgate” program encompassing a sweepstakes and in-store displays and materials. Shoppers can scan a QR code at Avocados From Mexico’s avocado truck bin display for a chance to win a new truck and tailgate gear and supplies.

To draft grocers to take part in the campaign, Avocados From Mexico is sponsoring a cash retail incentive program for retailers who order and use the “Guac the Tailgate” displays.

"Football and avocados are inextricably linked – it's just not a football party without fresh guacamole. As the only brand of avocados available year-round, we've been able to focus on this hard-to-tackle season to drive even more opportunity for avocado consumption during the October, November and December months," said Stephanie Bazan, Avocados From Mexico’s VP of trade and market development.