Value-Added Produce Is Here to Stay

The Value-Added Opportunity

What holds other customers back from buying more? Price. While the retailer needs a higher price on value-added produce to compensate for labor and possible equipment costs, rotating promotions can pull in more sales. As produce managers know, the average retail price for value-added produce is usually twice that of conventional or unprepared produce. Shoppers who understand that pre-cut, pre-washed produce can save time and increase convenience will come back to taste and purchase more value-added items.

Value-added produce provides another opportunity for shoppers. Some customers have seen only the outside of a jackfruit, butternut squash or rambutan. Based on just their outward appearance, these and other vegetables and fruits might not make it into the shopper’s bag. However, encountering value-added offerings with the bright orange of the butternut squash or other fruits’ lucious “insides” showing may prompt more customers to purchase these otherwise slightly strange-looking items to take home. Also, cutting up certain vegetables and fruits can be extremely difficult, so some customers skip these opportunities for healthy food.

Value-added fruits and vegetables can be displayed in the store in different ways from conventional produce. Photos of the prepped produce can be appealing, or a display of recipes can sell more value-added items. Recipes using value-added fruits and vegetables can persuade shoppers to grab a card or download the cooking directions from a website. Value-added produce can become a new part of Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, a family reunion — any special get-together. Also encourage customers to add this convenience to any nightly meal. Butternut squash, for example, is microwaveable. Pre-cut melons and apple slices are good for a simple but tasty dessert. Charcuterie is big now, and value-added produce can bring a healthy dimension to the board.

Who is the Value-Added Shopper?

FMI’s survey found that shoppers were seeking good nutrition and health when buying fruits and vegetables during the pandemic. The core value-added produce shopper has some characteristics that differ from the average produce customer. Most value-added vegetable shoppers are more focused on healthy eating and may live in urban areas, and they have above-average produce consumption and trip frequency to the supermarket. They may be older Millennials; have kids at home, usually ages 7-12; and may have high-income households, and they shop online.

Surprisingly, there are differences among value-added fruit shoppers. They may have kids living at home, and they live in cities, have high incomes, and are male and above-average fruit consumers. Their households may be larger, they may visit the supermarket more often and may be Millennials, and they shop online.

Name Brand or Store Brand?

A wide array of name-brand value-added produce is available. Take Charlotte, N.C.-based Dole Food Co., for example. In addition to numerous salads, Dole offers value-added vegetables from arugula to a vegetable medley, and even microwaveable asparagus. The company’s list of fruits in various packaging is even longer, and includes rambutan and jackfruit.

Food City, aka K-VA-T Food Stores Inc., based inAbingdon, Va., carries the top brands. The store chain, with more than 130 locations in Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, also has private label value-added items in its produce departments. Bucky Slagle, director, produce and floral, expects value-added produce to keep growing in sales. There was a slight drop in sales when prices nationwide increased recently, but Slagle expects convenience produce items to increase in sales. He promotes value-added produce items in Food City’s weekly circular, in which two pre-cut items are highlighted in a section of the ad called “Shortcuts.”

Preparing value-added private label produce adds increased labor costs to the bottom line. Slagle says that he’s considering having some manufacturers bring in samples of equipment to see which ones might help with labor costs on value-added private label produce at his busiest stores.

Value-added produce requires little to no preparation, and has many uses. It can replace snacks, at least some of the time, since it’s so much easier to reach into the refrigerator, pull out a bag of pre-cut pineapple, and snatch a piece or two. In some homes, new habits may have been learned during the pandemic and are now enjoyed on a regular basis. Home chefs who prepared more elaborate, hearty meals for families rather than visit restaurants still plan to use convenient meal solutions featuring items such as pre-cut produce, according to survey findings.