Sweet Potato Trade Group Announces New Executive Director

The American Sweet Potato Marketing Institute (ASPMI) announced that it has hired a new executive director. Longtime association leader Jeff Smutny is taking on that position, joining the Benson, N.C.-based organization from his most recent role as a marketing and regulatory affairs director for the U.S. pecan industry.

Smutny will put his extensive association and marketing experience to work for the sweet potato industry. His background includes leadership in the areas of strategic planning, regulatory affairs, brand development, industry outreach, advertising and promotions, federal program compliance, category research, public relations, and crisis management.

[RELATED: Consumer Brands Forms Search Committee to ID Next President/CEO]

In his latest role, he will leverage his government knowledge, based on his work at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), where he helped provide regulatory oversight of all 29 federal marketing orders. He also managed marketing for political candidates, including former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.