Sweet Potato Trade Group Announces New Executive Director

Ag association veteran and public affairs exec Jeff Smutny takes on new role at ASPMI
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Jeff Smutny
Jeff Smutny

The American Sweet Potato Marketing Institute (ASPMI) announced that it has hired a new executive director. Longtime association leader Jeff Smutny is taking on that position, joining the Benson, N.C.-based organization from his most recent role as a marketing and regulatory affairs director for the U.S. pecan industry.

Smutny will put his extensive association and marketing experience to work for the sweet potato industry. His background includes leadership in the areas of strategic planning, regulatory affairs, brand development, industry outreach, advertising and promotions, federal program compliance, category research, public relations, and crisis management. 

In his latest role, he will leverage his government knowledge, based on his work at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), where he helped provide regulatory oversight of all 29 federal marketing orders. He also managed marketing for political candidates, including former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Jeff has extensive experience working with and for farmers, “said ASPMI President Johnny Barnes, “We could not be more excited to add Jeff to our team as we continue to expand and meet the needs of our membership as well as consumers around the globe.  We are looking forward to much success with Jeff at the helm.”

Smutny said he is eager to market such a popular foodstuff and agricultural sector. “I'm thrilled to be part of this team and humbled that ASPMI has selected me to help strategically lead this industry. American sweet potatoes have a fascinating story that perfectly fits into a healthy diet. I am excited to share this nutritious and delicious superfood with consumers, increasing consumption worldwide,” he remarked.

ASPMI promotes the farming and harvesting of sweet potatoes in the states of North Carolina, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia and Washington. 

