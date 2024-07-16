Sweet Potato Trade Group Announces New Executive Director
“Jeff has extensive experience working with and for farmers, “said ASPMI President Johnny Barnes, “We could not be more excited to add Jeff to our team as we continue to expand and meet the needs of our membership as well as consumers around the globe. We are looking forward to much success with Jeff at the helm.”
Smutny said he is eager to market such a popular foodstuff and agricultural sector. “I'm thrilled to be part of this team and humbled that ASPMI has selected me to help strategically lead this industry. American sweet potatoes have a fascinating story that perfectly fits into a healthy diet. I am excited to share this nutritious and delicious superfood with consumers, increasing consumption worldwide,” he remarked.
ASPMI promotes the farming and harvesting of sweet potatoes in the states of North Carolina, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia and Washington.