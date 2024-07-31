New Marketing Leadership Simmering at Campbell Soup
“With our portfolio of iconic and distinctive brands, Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division is transforming our categories to accelerate growth with our retail customers,” Beekhuizen said. “Our Consumer Experience team plays a significant role in elevating our brands by engaging existing shoppers and attracting the next generation of consumers. I’m confident Jill’s leadership will take our marketing to the next level.”
Beekhuizen also expressed gratitude for the leadership of Linda Lee, who served in the CMO role and is departing the company. “I’d like to thank Linda for her contributions over the last five years in modernizing our brands and fueling our business. I wish her all the best,” he remarked.
In June, the Camden, N.J.-based Campbell reported a 6% gain in net sales during the third fiscal quarter. Within the meals and beverages division, net sales climbed 15%, a leap attributed in part to the acquisition of Sovos Brands. That business includes premium products like pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizzas and yogurts under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s and noosa.