 Skip to main content

New Marketing Leadership Simmering at Campbell Soup

CPG marketing executive Jill Pratt joins company as SVP and CMO
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Jill Pratt
Jill Pratt

Campbell Soup Co. has appointed Jill Pratt as SVP and chief marketing officer for the meals and beverages division. In this role, she will lead the U.S. consumer experience team for that unit to strengthen customer partnerships and engage more consumers.

Her work extends across several well-known brands, such as Campbell’s, Chunky, Pace, Pacific Foods, Prego, Swanson, SpaghettiOs and V8, among others. To drive growth in these portfolios, Pratt will leverage her extensive CPG marketing background, which includes a position as CMO at McCormick & Co. and a tenure at Procter & Gamble. Most recently, she worked at Heatonist, a company that works with hot sauce makers to bring new flavors to market.  

[RELATED: Campbell Makes Moves to Optimize Its Supply Chain]

Pratt, who earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard Business School, will join the Campbell leadership team and report to Mick Beekhuizen, EVP and president of the division.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“With our portfolio of iconic and distinctive brands, Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division is transforming our categories to accelerate growth with our retail customers,” Beekhuizen said. “Our Consumer Experience team plays a significant role in elevating our brands by engaging existing shoppers and attracting the next generation of consumers. I’m confident Jill’s leadership will take our marketing to the next level.”

Beekhuizen also expressed gratitude for the leadership of Linda Lee, who served in the CMO role and is departing the company. “I’d like to thank Linda for her contributions over the last five years in modernizing our brands and fueling our business. I wish her all the best,” he remarked. 

In June, the Camden, N.J.-based Campbell reported a 6% gain in net sales during the third fiscal quarter. Within the meals and beverages division, net sales climbed 15%, a leap attributed in part to the acquisition of Sovos Brands. That business includes premium products like pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizzas and yogurts under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s and noosa. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds