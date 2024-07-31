New Marketing Leadership Simmering at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co. has appointed Jill Pratt as SVP and chief marketing officer for the meals and beverages division. In this role, she will lead the U.S. consumer experience team for that unit to strengthen customer partnerships and engage more consumers.

Her work extends across several well-known brands, such as Campbell’s, Chunky, Pace, Pacific Foods, Prego, Swanson, SpaghettiOs and V8, among others. To drive growth in these portfolios, Pratt will leverage her extensive CPG marketing background, which includes a position as CMO at McCormick & Co. and a tenure at Procter & Gamble. Most recently, she worked at Heatonist, a company that works with hot sauce makers to bring new flavors to market.

Pratt, who earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard Business School, will join the Campbell leadership team and report to Mick Beekhuizen, EVP and president of the division.