CandyRific Names EVP of Sales

Added CandyRific President BJ Ruckriegel, “We are excited to have Shayne join the team at CandyRific and look forward to his leadership and contributions to CandyRific’s continued growth.”

CandyRific’s portfolio includes the Haribo, Sweet Squad, Universal Brand Development, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon and Star Wars brands. The candy company has distribution with most of the major retailers in the United States and distributors in almost every major market in the world. CandyRific has appeared on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists of fastest growing companies in the United States consecutively for eight years.