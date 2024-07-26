 Skip to main content

CandyRific Names EVP of Sales

Shayne Quinn brings quarter-century of industry experience to latest role
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
CandyRific Shayne Quinn Main Image
Shayne Quinn

CandyRific, which sells candy and novelty product combinations using popular licensed brands, has hired Shayne Quinn as its EVP of sales. Bringing 25 years of candy industry experience to the Louisville, Ky.-based company, Quinn is responsible for leading the entire sales organization at CandyRific, as well as its broker network. In his previous positions in the industry, Quinn managed all classes of trade, including food, drug, mass, value, specialty and broker relationships.

“I am excited to join CandyRific, and for the opportunity to represent the licenses of some of the most well-known brands in the world,” noted Quinn, who lives with his family in the Tampa, Fla., area. “I look forward to driving sales and distribution of CandyRific’s iconic products.” 

[RELATED: CandyRific CEO Dies]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Added CandyRific President BJ Ruckriegel, “We are excited to have Shayne join the team at CandyRific and look forward to his leadership and contributions to CandyRific’s continued growth.”

CandyRific’s portfolio includes the Haribo, Sweet Squad, Universal Brand Development, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon and Star Wars brands. The candy company has distribution with most of the major retailers in the United States and distributors in almost every major market in the world. CandyRific has appeared on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists of fastest growing companies in the United States consecutively for eight years.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds