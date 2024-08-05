Kowalski’s CEO Named Minnesota Grocer of the Year
During its meeting, the MGA also presented the 2024 Outstanding Vendor Award to Michael Koehler, director of retail strategic regional accounts at Blue Bunny/Wells Enterprises. Additionally, MGA President Jamie Pfuhl was inducted into the guru’s Hall of Fame; she has served the group and industry for 27 years and is retiring at the end of August.
Operating 12 stores across the Twin Cities, Woodbury, Minn.-based Kowalski’s Markets recently opened a new store in Edina, Minn. Progressive Grocer named the company as one of its Top Regional Grocers for 2024.
The MGA is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. Having served the industry for more than 125 years, the St. Paul-based organization consists of 300-plus retail, manufacturer and wholesale members supporting almost 1,300 locations statewide.