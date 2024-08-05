Kowalski’s CEO Named Minnesota Grocer of the Year

Kris Kowalski Christiansen is continuing her family’s grocery legacy in more ways than one. The CEO of Kowalski's Markets was named 2024 Grocer of the Year by the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) at that group’s recent annual meeting in Brainerd, Minn.

Her parents, Mary Anne and the late Jim Kowalski, founded the business in 1983 and were both MGA Grocer of the Year winners. Mary Anne Kowalski remains active in the business as the owner and also chairs the nonprofit Kowalski’s 4 Kids Foundation.

The MGA recognized Kowalski Christiansen for her work in elevating the company’s retail operation, from overseeing its recent expansion to helping steer the growing private label program. She, too, is active in the community and in the industry: Among other roles, she is a board member of the Midwest Active Citizenship Initiative and Kowalski’s 4 Kids. Kowalski Christiansen has served on the MGA board since 2008 and was the chairperson from 2018 to 2020.