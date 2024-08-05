 Skip to main content

Kowalski’s CEO Named Minnesota Grocer of the Year

In addition to Kris Kowalski Christiansen, trade association also honors retiring president Jamie Pfuhl
Lynn Petrak
Kris Kowalski award
The Minnesota Grocers Association awarded Kris Kowalski Christiansen with the 2024 Grocer of the Year award.

Kris Kowalski Christiansen is continuing her family’s grocery legacy in more ways than one. The CEO of Kowalski's Markets was named 2024 Grocer of the Year by the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) at that group’s recent annual meeting in Brainerd, Minn. 

Her parents, Mary Anne and the late Jim Kowalski, founded the business in 1983 and were both MGA Grocer of the Year winners. Mary Anne Kowalski remains active in the business as the owner and also chairs the nonprofit  Kowalski’s 4 Kids Foundation.

The MGA recognized Kowalski Christiansen for her work in elevating the company’s retail operation, from overseeing its recent expansion to helping steer the growing private label program. She, too, is active in the community and in the industry: Among other roles, she is a board member of the Midwest Active Citizenship Initiative and Kowalski’s 4 Kids. Kowalski Christiansen has served on the MGA board since 2008 and was the chairperson from 2018 to 2020.

During its meeting, the MGA also presented the 2024 Outstanding Vendor Award to Michael Koehler, director of retail strategic regional accounts at Blue Bunny/Wells Enterprises. Additionally, MGA President Jamie Pfuhl was inducted into the guru’s Hall of Fame; she has served the group and industry for 27 years and is retiring at the end of August.

Operating 12 stores across the Twin Cities, Woodbury, Minn.-based Kowalski’s Markets recently opened a new store in Edina, Minn. Progressive Grocer named the company as one of its Top Regional Grocers for 2024

The MGA is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. Having served the industry for more than 125 years, the St. Paul-based organization consists of 300-plus retail, manufacturer and wholesale members supporting almost 1,300 locations statewide.

