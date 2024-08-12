 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA Appoints VP of Pharmacy Services

Moira O’Toole rose through org’s ranks after starting at Hannaford
Moira O'Toole

Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of  grocery brands Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford and Stop & Shop, has named Moira O’Toole VP of pharmacy services. In this role, O’Toole and her team will provide pharmacy services to Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands, including prescription drug procurement, managed care reimbursement and network contracting, drug pricing, clinical program development, regulatory compliance, pharmacy systems administration, and customer-facing service development.

“Moira is a proven leader who is committed to empowering associates to achieve their full potential,” noted Roger Wheeler, chief commercial and supply chain officer at Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA. “Her strong partnerships within our organization and industry are vital as we navigate the ever-evolving retail pharmacy space.”

Bringing more than 24 years of experience with the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA to her latest position, O’Toole was previously director of patient health services, in which role she oversaw payer contracting and clinical program management. She began her career with Hannaford and has held roles of increasing responsibility during her time with the organization, among them pharmacy intern, pharmacist and pharmacy operations manager and pharmacy business and project manager, interim pharmacy clinical program manager, and director of pharmacy services and managed care.

O’Toole earned her doctor of pharmacy degree from Albany College of Pharmacy and a master of business administration with a concentration in health systems from Clarkson University. Outside of work, she runs a local group that focuses on creating a safe community environment for new female hikers.

O’Toole is based in Ahold Delhaize USA’s Scarborough, Maine, office.

Ahold Delhaize USA is a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

