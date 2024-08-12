Ahold Delhaize USA Appoints VP of Pharmacy Services

Bringing more than 24 years of experience with the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA to her latest position, O’Toole was previously director of patient health services, in which role she oversaw payer contracting and clinical program management. She began her career with Hannaford and has held roles of increasing responsibility during her time with the organization, among them pharmacy intern, pharmacist and pharmacy operations manager and pharmacy business and project manager, interim pharmacy clinical program manager, and director of pharmacy services and managed care.

O’Toole earned her doctor of pharmacy degree from Albany College of Pharmacy and a master of business administration with a concentration in health systems from Clarkson University. Outside of work, she runs a local group that focuses on creating a safe community environment for new female hikers.

O’Toole is based in Ahold Delhaize USA’s Scarborough, Maine, office.

Ahold Delhaize USA is a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.