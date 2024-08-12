Casper’s Ice Cream Names New CEO
"Russell has an exceptional track record when it comes to spearheading innovation and growth for high-profile brands and we're excited to leverage his leadership and deep expertise as we continue to build on our own successes,” said Daniel Penn, managing director at the PE firm MidOcean, majority owner of Casper's Ice Cream.
For his part, Stokes said is he is looking forward to leading the company’s iconic brands. "Casper's reputation for producing high-quality frozen treats precedes itself, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on that to create unforgettable experiences for our customers and their families for generations to come," he declared.
Founded in 1925 and based in Richmond, Utah, Casper’s Ice Cream produces novelties under the FatBoy Premium Ice Cream and Jolly Llama brands.