 Skip to main content

Casper’s Ice Cream Names New CEO

Former Mars exec Russell Stokes takes on leadership position
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Russell Stokes
Russell Stokes (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Casper's Ice Cream has tapped longtime CPG leader Russell Stokes as its new CEO. Most recently, he was CEO at KIND Snacks North America, following that company’s acquisition from Mars Inc.

Before that, Stokes was chief strategy officer at Mars. His background also includes executive positions at Whirlpool Corp., where he was VP of corporate strategy and business development, and Boston Consulting Group, where he was a managing director and partner. A graduate of Imperial College London and Harvard Business School, he also serves on the board of Airbel Impact Lab of the IRC, a humanitarian organization devoted to improving the lives of the world's refugees and displaced people.

[RELATED: CandyRific Names EVP of Sales]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"Russell has an exceptional track record when it comes to spearheading innovation and growth for high-profile brands and we're excited to leverage his leadership and deep expertise as we continue to build on our own successes,” said Daniel Penn, managing director at the PE firm MidOcean, majority owner of Casper's Ice Cream. 

For his part, Stokes said is he is looking forward to leading the company’s iconic brands. "Casper's reputation for producing high-quality frozen treats precedes itself, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on that to create unforgettable experiences for our customers and their families for generations to come," he declared. 

Founded in 1925 and based in Richmond, Utah, Casper’s Ice Cream produces novelties under the FatBoy Premium Ice Cream and Jolly Llama brands. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds