Casper’s Ice Cream Names New CEO

Casper's Ice Cream has tapped longtime CPG leader Russell Stokes as its new CEO. Most recently, he was CEO at KIND Snacks North America, following that company’s acquisition from Mars Inc.

Before that, Stokes was chief strategy officer at Mars. His background also includes executive positions at Whirlpool Corp., where he was VP of corporate strategy and business development, and Boston Consulting Group, where he was a managing director and partner. A graduate of Imperial College London and Harvard Business School, he also serves on the board of Airbel Impact Lab of the IRC, a humanitarian organization devoted to improving the lives of the world's refugees and displaced people.

