Preferabli Expands Curation Team

“Matthew brings a layer of expertise to the enterprise that will accelerate our reference points and customer solutions for cheese, as we’ve been known for in wine and spirits. Like wine, cheese can be overwhelming to consumers since relatively few are known to them. Our software supports businesses to help their consumers find what they will love,” said Pam Dillon, co-founder of Preferabli, who helped lead a wine, spirits and cheese tasting at Progressive Grocer’s recent GroceryTech event in Dallas.

Rose, for his part, said he is looking forward to sharing his expertise in a new way. “I am delighted to join the Preferabli team and share decades of one on one sensorial tasting experience on a platform that makes the information accessible to so many more potential customers. There are so many incredible cheese makers and products to share and connect to customers who will enjoy them,” he declared.

Cheese represents a growing segment for the platform, which is powered by unique “Sensorial AI” technology. In May, Preferabli announced that it expanded its discovery and recommendation servicers beyond wine and spirits into cheese for the first time. Retailers use the software to enhance sales across all cheese styles and suggest pairings for specific cheeses and adult beverages.