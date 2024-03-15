Plum Market Travel Services Adding Starbucks in U.S. Airports

Plum Market Travel Services, an airport concessions operator and Prime Vendor, has signed a strategic license agreement to operate and develop Starbucks coffee locations within U.S. airports, starting this year. The collaboration unites Starbucks’ coffee expertise and industry leadership with Plum Market Travel Services’ established track record in managing successful food and beverage operations within the travel retail arena, according to the companies.

“We strive to offer travelers the top brands they enjoy, whether at home or on their journeys,” noted Matthew Jonna, CEO of Plum Market Travel Services. “Welcoming Starbucks as our premium coffee partner is a natural step forward as we elevate the guest experience in our new airport locations.”

Each Plum Market Travel Services-operated location will be able to provide Starbucks’ customer service and varied product portfolio, including year-round and seasonal food and beverage offerings, limited-edition merchandise, a seamless rewards program, and convenient mobile ordering and payment through the Starbucks app for quick pickup.

Plum Market Travel Services expects to roll out Starbucks, alongside its existing lineup of quick-service offerings, to travel hubs across North America throughout 2024.

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based independent grocer Plum Market operates large- and small-format locations in Ann Arbor, Bloomfield, Dearborn, Detroit, West Bloomfield, Mich.; Aventura, Fla.; Cleveland, Ohio; Dallas; Indianapolis; Oakland, Calif.; and Washington, D.C. These include stores in Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Detroit Metro Airport, Dulles International Airport and Oakland International Airport.