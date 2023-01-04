Plum Market Opens in South Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.

Also on Jan. 13, the first 100 shoppers to spend $100 will get a limited-edition tote bag filled with signature products. Giveaways will continue throughout the grand-opening weekend of such items as a Yeti cooler filled with OliPop sodas, Norman Love Chocolate gift boxes, a free cart of groceries from Niman Ranch Family Farms, and Plum Market Gift Cards.

The store will carry seasonal produce, grocery and apothecary items, all-natural and sustainably sourced meats and seafood, and chef-crafted prepared dishes made from fresh, all-natural ingredients, while its wine department will offer an impressive but reasonably priced selection of varietals, all handpicked by world-renowned master sommelier Madeline Triffon. Additional store features will include sustainable sushi made on site, locally sourced artisan baked goods, specialty chocolates, kosher favorites, fresh-cut floral and catering services.

“We’re extremely excited to open our first store here in Aventura, and can’t wait to welcome guests from across South Florida,” noted Matt Jonna, CEO and co-founder of Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Plum Market. “Our team is committed to serving and supporting our community by sourcing the best local products, carrying well over 100 local brands. We look forward to being the premier retailer for all-natural, organic and locally sourced foods, beverages and lifestyle essentials here in the neighborhood.”

For more information on the local brands at the Aventura store, customers can go online.

In support of the local Aventura community, Plum Market is donating to several organizations, among them United Way Miami, Amigos for Kids, Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, Lotus House and the I Have A Dream Foundation, and it has joined forces with Food Rescue US for ongoing food redistribution. Plum Market is also pledging a portion of its opening-week sales at the Aventura store to Scheck Hillel School, Allison Academy and Aventura Learning Center, and urging local friends and families to further support those proceeds by shopping for their school on dedicated days.

Located at 17801 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura, the 24,000-square-foot store has hired 125 employees and features more than 1,000 local items.The store also showcases the artistic talent of local mural- and sign-painting team Chalk & Brush, which produced a more than 40-foot-wide vibrantly colored hand-painted mural spanning two walls in the dining area. The location was originally slated to open this past fall.

Privately owned Plum Market operates more than 25 multiple-format locations throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Texas and Florida, with new full-service locations coming to Californiaand Washington, D.C. The grocer was named a Top 10 Regional Operator to Watch in 2022.