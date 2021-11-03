Plum Market Kitchen Debuts in Cleveland’s University Circle

Bon Appétit Management Co., a Palo Alto, California-based on-site restaurant company operating cafés in 33 states for corporations, universities and museums, and Plum Market have officially opened Plum Market Kitchen in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Originally revealed last July, the 12,000-square-foot urban-market concept features all-natural, organic and locally sourced food, beverage and wellness products.

“The addition of Plum Market Kitchen to the Uptown retail district brings an innovative, health-conscious grocery and dining operation to serve the university’s faculty, staff and students as well as the University Circle community,” noted Richard Jamieson, VP for Campus Services at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). “This new operation, made possible through our strong partnership with Bon Appétit, will provide an excellent dining venue while meeting the vital grocery needs of area shoppers.”

Plum Market operates more than 25 multiple-format locations throughout Michigan, Illinois and Indiana, among them full-service grocery stores, urban-store concepts and cafeteria partnerships. The company serves several other college towns, including Oakland University, in Detroit, and Bon Appétit-served Butler University, in Indianapolis.

The retailer’s offering mainly consists of organic and locally sourced products such as packaged snacks, frozen items, artisan baked goods and specialty candies, with a major focus on their wine and beer selection. Its signature grab-and-go foods encompass hot meals, fresh salads, fresh sushi, all-natural soups and made-to-order signature sandwiches. Plum Market Kitchen’s menu items are created on site from seasonal ingredients by a Bon Appétit executive chef and culinary staff.

The store additionally provides a selection of vitamins and supplements, natural skin and body care, locally crafted goods and a full-service coffee bar.

Located at 11473 Euclid Avenue, the University Circle Plum Market Kitchen is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays; and 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sundays. Case Western Reserve University students can take advantage of a variety of offerings using their CWRU meal plans, while faculty members can use their CWRU CaseCharge or CaseCash.

Detroit-based Plum Market is a privately owned company with a service-forward approach to food, beverage and wellness essentials. The company has revealed plans to open new locations in Texas, Ohio and Washington, D.C.