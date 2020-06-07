Plum Market Opening at Case Western Reserve University

Plum Market and on-site restaurant operator Bon Appétit Management Co. have teamed with Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland, Ohio, to bring an urban-market concept featuring all-natural, organic and locally sourced food, beverage and wellness items to University Circle.

Plum Market Kitchen, operated by Palo Alto, California-based Bon Appétit, is set to open this January in the redesigned and extensively remodeled Uptown space previously occupied by Constantino’s. Case Western Reserve is the leaseholder. Bon Appétit operates 1,000-plus locations in 33 states for corporations, universities and museums.

“The addition of Plum Market to the Uptown retail district brings an innovative, health-conscious grocery and dining operation to serve the university’s faculty, staff and students as well as the University Circle community,” said Richard Jamieson, VP for campus services at Case Western Reserve. “This new operation, made possible through our strong partnership with Bon Appétit, will provide an excellent dining venue while meeting the vital grocery needs of area shoppers.”

The new 12,000-square-foot market also features a coffee bar with a line of freshly brewed coffee drinks and teas.

Detroit-based Plum Market, with more than 20 multiple-format locations, including full-service grocery stores, urban-store concepts and cafeteria partnerships, in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana, carries all-natural groceries, apothecary and wellness items, as well as a wine and beer selection. The grocer’s grab-and-go options, consisting of hot meals, fresh salads, fresh sushi, all-natural soups and made-to-order sandwiches, are prepared on site from all-natural seasonal ingredients. Among Plum Market’s locally sourced products are packaged snacks, frozen items, artisan baked goods, specialty candies, vitamins and supplements, and natural skin and body care.

“We are thrilled to open this location here in Uptown,” said Plum Market founder and CEO Matt Jonna. “We’re offering something that we feel is very special and want to share that with those who live, work and visit the campus community. We’re excited to bring our continued and trusted partnership with Bon Appétit to Cleveland.”

The grocer has found a niche among colleges communities such as those surrounding Butler University in Indianapolis and Oakland University in Detroit.