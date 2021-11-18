Plum Market to Debut in Florida

Plum Market has found the right fit for its first location in Florida, thanks to real estate services company CBRE Group Inc. CBRE has arranged a new 22,600-square-foot lease at 17801 Biscayne Boulevard, in Aventura, Fla., on behalf of the natural food grocer. The new store is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

"Florida is one of our most requested markets to enter. We have a built-in community of Midwesterners who spend their winters in the Miami area. They know our brand, they know our quality, and they want to rely on our services year-round," said Matt Jonna, co-founder and CEO of Plum Market. "We couldn't be happier to serve Miami residents, and we look forward to continued growth in the Florida market."

"The search to identify a strategic location for Plum Market's first location in the South Florida market took nearly two and a half years,” said Paco Diaz, a SVP with Dallas-based CBRE who represented Plum Market in the lease. “In view of South Florida's tight retail market, it was a bit of a challenge to find the right-size space in the right market with adequate demographics and economics. Because of our market knowledge, we were able to identify an existing lease that was expiring in 2022 and negotiate a new lease for Plum Market's large-format store."

Plum Market’s Aventura, Fla., store will reside in the 90,000-square-foot retail center known as Aventura Plaza, which was built in 1972. Tenants include Ace Hardware, My Gym Aventura and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. The landlord for Plum Market’s Aventura location is Sam Management Corp.

Earlier in the year, Plum Market partnered with Bon Appétit Management Co. on the opening of a Plum Market Kitchen in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. The 12,000-square-foot urban-market concept features organic and locally sourced products such as packaged snacks, frozen items, artisan baked goods and specialty candies, with a major focus on the wine and beer selection. Its signature grab-and-go foods encompass hot meals, fresh salads, fresh sushi, all-natural soups and made-to-order signature sandwiches. Plum Market Kitchen’s menu items are created on site from seasonal ingredients by a Bon Appétit executive chef and culinary staff.

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Plum Market promotes all-natural, organic and locally crafted items to meet the needs of the health-conscious and the foodies alike. The privately owned independent grocer has more than 25 multiple-format locations throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Texas, with new locations recently revealed in Hollywood, Calif., and Washington, D.C.