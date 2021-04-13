Plum Market Taps Quotient Platform to Deliver Value to Regional Customers

Independent grocer Plum Market has chosen digital media and promotions technology company Quotient to enable the retailer to offer savings to its customers. Quotient has expanded its Retailer Promotion Platform capabilities to cater to regional retailers. Through the partnership with Plum Market, shoppers will now have access to a wider range of digital coupons and rebates directly in the grocer’s app, while advertisers will benefit from a larger audience with access to their promotions.

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate, and this partnership with Quotient enables us to seamlessly deliver new and relevant promotions directly through our app,” noted Marc Jonna, co-founder and president of Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Plum Market. “We’re thrilled to offer these incentives that reward our guests a way that really enhances their shopping experience.”

Regional retailers can now work directly with Quotient or through a Quotient channel partner in the same way as larger retailers to deliver shopper value. As well as promotions, Quotient digital capabilities offer advertisers the ability to reach shoppers of regional retailers.

The new partnership will permit Plum Market to provide an improved digital experience across its platforms to shoppers and drive national promotions. Using the Plum Market mobile app, shoppers can take advantage of national savings while still earning shopper “points.”

“We continue to focus on innovation and technology to better provide value to all shoppers, and we are excited to expand our retailer platform services to regional retailers,” said Steven Boal, CEO of Mountain View, California-based Quotient, whose other retail partners include Albertsons Cos., CVS, Dollar General and Ahold Delhaize USA company Peapod Digital Labs. “Through this partnership, Plum Market will have the ability to continue to improve its loyalty program by providing national savings to both their shoppers and advertiser partners.”

Plum Market carries all-natural, organic and locally crafted items at more than 25 multiple-format locations throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, with new locations set to debut in Dallas; Hollywood, California; and Washington, D.C.

The retailer, in collaboration with Bon Appétit Management Co., a Palo Alto, California-based on-site restaurant company operating cafés in 33 states for corporations, universities and museums, recently opened Plum Market Kitchen in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.