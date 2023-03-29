Choice Market Augments Senior Leadership Team

Innovative convenience store operator Choice Market has revealed four key hires to bolster its leadership team: Amanda Dentici as COO, Merlin Verrier as senior director of culinary Operations, Dennis Apreza as senior director of retail operations, and Peter Haslam as controller. These four new senior leaders have a combined 80 years of experience in the grocery and food and beverage sectors, according to the company.

“Amanda, Merlin, Dennis and Peter are all remarkable leaders who have been responsible for the success of leading operators such as Fairway Markets, Walgreens, The Kitchen Restaurant Group and Graham Elliot’s Michelin star-rated restaurant,” noted Choice Market founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. “Their deep experience in all aspects of food and beverage and passion for innovation will help take this company to the next level.”

[Read more: "Why AI Could Be the Solution Your Store Needs"]

The new hires came as Choice Market secured a Series A funding round led by Denver Angels, Kimco Realty, Jogan Health and other private investors. To date, the company has raised almost $10 million across multiple rounds. This growth investment will support the company’s expansion of its network of small-format markets, including its AI-powered, fully autonomous Mini-Mart concept.

“The Choice Market team is proud of our rapid growth this past year, powered by our commitment to provide fresh and healthy food to the Colorado community and beyond,” said Fogarty. “We are thrilled to expand our innovative grocery model and reach even more consumers with high-quality groceries and fresh meals in a convenient manner.”

Following the success of its first fully cashier-less Mini-Mart, which launched at The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus last October, Choice Market plans to rapidly scale this format nationally through strategic partnerships with hospitals, apartment developers, venues, airports, EV charging stations, and college campuses.

In further Choice Market news, for its innovation in brick-and-mortar retailing, the company recently received a 2023 Breakout Retailer award from Progressive Grocer sister publication Chain Store Age.

Denver-based Choice Market is an omnichannel retailer with a technology-centric network of small-format markets and last-mile fulfillment centers curated with high-quality local products. It operates five locations in the Denver metro area across various formats.