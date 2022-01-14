Choice Market Opening Cashier-less Stores in Hospitals Nationwide

Innovative convenience store chain Choice Market and Health Hospitality Partners (HHP) have teamed on a unique concept, Mini-Mart, which will launch at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in the second quarter of 2022. The new format will feature Choice Now, a technology using artificial intelligence and cameras to check out customers without a cashier, and a selection of high-quality prepared food, natural grocery items and everyday necessities.

The inaugural location will also feature Central, a kitchen providing pan-American fare in the form of customizable bowls, tacos, burritos, salads and sandwiches made from sustainable, healthy ingredients sourced locally whenever possible.

Drawing on the expertise of both partners in food, technology and hospitality, Mini-Mart was specifically designed for nontraditional retail spaces such as hospitals, airports and campuses, with plans for nationwide expansion.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this partnership with HHP and CU Anschutz,” said Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Denver-based Choice Market. “At Choice, we firmly believe that food is medicine, and this innovative format will provide doctors, nurses, students, patients and families with 24/7 access to high-quality and nutritious options. This is truly a game-changer in the health care hospitality sector.”

“As we have forged ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic to fulfill our mission to bring hospitality to health care, Choice has separated itself from the pack of cutting-edge retailers who provide delicious, nutritious and affordable offerings for stakeholders throughout the health care ecosystem,” noted Cory Sullivan, COO of St. Louis-based HHP. “We are looking forward to announcing additional locations around the country with this partnership in the year ahead.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Choice and HHP to provide the thousands of hard-working health care professionals on our campus with nutritious dining options they deserve, especially after giving their all throughout the pandemic,” observed Jay Campbell, associate vice chancellor of facilities management and planning at Aurora-based CU Anschutz. “We’re also excited to help establish a blueprint to be modeled on medical campuses nationwide.”

Along with its curated food offering, Choice Market provides a cutting-edge omnichannel customer experience through its Choice Now mobile check-in and cashier-less checkout technology; an e-commerce site and mobile app developed with Denver-based Locai Solutions and including CookIt, Locai’s personalized meal-planning and recipe recommendation tool; and the use of a fleet of electric vehicles for order delivery. The company currently operates three stores in Denver, but back in April 2021, Fogarty told Progressive Grocer that the technology-fueled format could expand to 50 locations in five years.